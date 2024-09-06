Most of the Asian market ended in red

Three out of five Asian indices ended in negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei plunged more than one percent, Korea’s Kospi declined nearly half a percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.07 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 0.5 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent.

Two out of three major European Indices were trading in negative territory. France’s CAC 40 slipped nearly half a percent and London’s FTSE was trading 0.11 percent lower, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.2 percent, when reports last came in.