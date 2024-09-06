THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most of the Asian market ended in red

Sep 5, 2024

Three out of five Asian indices ended in negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei plunged more than one percent, Korea’s Kospi declined nearly half a percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.07 percent. Conversely, Singapore’s Straits Times Index increased 0.5 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent.       

        Two out of three major European Indices were trading in negative territory. France’s CAC 40 slipped nearly half a percent and London’s FTSE was trading 0.11 percent lower, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.2 percent, when reports last came in.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s textile industry is expected to grow to $ 350 bn by 2030: Giriraj Singh

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most of the Asian market ended in red

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian economy advances with financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

September 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

First phase of Polio vaccinations in Gaza’s central zone reached 187,000 children

September 5, 2024