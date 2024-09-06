India’s textile industry is expected to grow to $ 350 bn by 2030: Giriraj Singh

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh has said that India’s textile industry is expected to grow to 350 billion US dollars by 2030. He said it will add 3.5 crore jobs in the country. Addressing a Curtain Raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi yesterday, Mr Singh expressed hope of India being recognised by its Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products on the world stage. He asserted that the Union Government’s PLI scheme for textiles will enable the apparel industry to boost production and promote its branding.

Mr. Singh informed me that the Global Textiles Expo—Bharat Tex 2025—will be held from 14th to 17th February next year at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Over five thousand exhibitors and more than six thousand international buyers will participate in the Expo, which is a collaboration between the government and industry. He said that the Expo focusses on the vision of 5F (Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign).