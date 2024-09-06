INVEST INDIA office in Singapore to further boost collaboration between two countries

Prime Minister Modi has announced the setting up of an INVEST INDIA office in Singapore to further facilitate their collaboration with India. During the interaction with leading Singaporean CEOs from diverse sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the role played by the Singaporean industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Singapore. He noted that India had made transformative progress in the last ten years and would continue on the same path given its strengths of political stability, policy predictability, Ease of Doing Business, and its reform-oriented economic agenda. Mr. Modi called upon business leaders to look at opportunities in India in the field of skill development. He assured that India will increase the pace and scale of infrastructure development in his third term and apprised the CEOs of new opportunities in the fields of Railways, Roads, Ports, Civil Aviation, Industrial Parks and Digital connectivity.

