PM Modi interacts with Singapore’s top businessmen, showcases India’s investment potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore, presenting India’s ongoing reforms aimed at fostering investment and innovation. During the discussions, PM Modi explored ways to enhance the economic partnership between the two countries.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, “Interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore. We talked about ways to deepen economic linkages. I highlighted the reforms underway in India, which will encourage investment and innovation.”

As part of his engagements, PM Modi also met with Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister and former Prime Minister of Singapore. The two leaders held extensive discussions on further strengthening the India-Singapore relationship. “Met Mr. Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister and a widely respected statesman. We had extensive discussions on ways to add momentum to the India-Singapore friendship. His experience and expertise are very valued,” Modi posted on X.

“PM appreciated Emeritus Senior Minister Goh’s contributions in starting the ‘India Fever’ in Singapore. They discussed ideas for further strengthening India-Singapore ties,” Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

One of the key outcomes of PM Modi’s visit was the announcement of an Invest India Office in Singapore, intended to support Singaporean investors across various sectors. Jaideep Mazumdar, MEA Secretary East, described this as a “timely initiative” that offers leading CEOs in Singapore a unique opportunity to gain direct insight into the investment landscape in India.