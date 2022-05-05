FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Coast Guard commissions its second ALH Mk III Squadron in Kochi

AMN

Coast Guard on Wednesday commissioned its second Air Squadron, 845 Squadron (CG), at the Coast Guard Air Enclave at Nedumbassery in Kochi.

The new Air Squadron, commissioned by Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania, is equipped with the indigenously developed Advanced Mark III (ALH Mark III) helicopters.

The commissioning marks a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of search and rescue operations and long-range maritime surveillance. Four helicopters have been positioned in Kochi to cover the entire coast of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep. The Squadron, led by Commandant Kunal Naik has nine officers and 35 men.

