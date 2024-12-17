Indian & Bangladeshi forces exchange sweets and greetings on Vijay Diwas

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian and Bangladeshi armed forces came together to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War of 1971 on the occasion of the Bijoy Diwas today. In a reflection of their shared history and long-standing friendship and harmony, they exchanged greetings and sweets at the Agartala-Akhaura border in Tripura, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The Indian side was led by Chief of Staff 101 Area of the Indian Army, Maj. Gen. Sumit Rana, while Maj. Gen. Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq, GOC 33 Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army, was leading the Bangladeshi side.

The warmth and camaraderie on display during the ceremony brought back poignant memories of the historical partnership and glorious sacrifices made by the Bangladesh Muktijoddhas and the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces during the struggle that the valiant men and women of Bangladesh waged for their national liberation, said the High Commission.

The event also underlined the important role Tripura and Agartala played in the Liberation War of 1971. During the event, both sides recalled and reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between the armed forces of India and Bangladesh and between their peoples, which has been forged in blood and rooted in the spirit of justice, freedom, and equality, said the press release.

The day’s events at Agartala also included a wreath-laying ceremony and a flag-in of a cycle rally by the governor of Tripura at the Albert Ekka War Memorial. A felicitation ceremony for Indian ex-servicemen and Veer Naris who participated in the Liberation War of 1971 was also held on Monday.