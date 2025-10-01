Indian Army to Host UN Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 7:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Indian Army will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from 14 to 16 of this month. Senior military leadership from over 30 nations will participate in the conclave. These countries are key contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Briefing the curtain raiser in New Delhi today, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information Systems and Training) Lt General Rakesh Kapoor highlighted that the conclave aims to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security. He added that the four-day conclave will focus on strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices. He said that leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective and future-ready will also be the focus area of the conclave.

Lt General Rakesh Kapoor informed us that chiefs and representatives from nations across the world will attend. These nations include Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy and others. Highlighting the conclave, Lt General Kapoor said that this conclave is a unique platform for UN Troop Contributing Countries to foster dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.

He underlined India’s steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, saying that the nation’s role as one of the largest troop contributors and the Indian Army’s readiness to share its operational experience, innovations and best practices. He expressed confidence that the conclave would pave the way for deeper collaboration, collective preparedness and stronger partnerships in addressing contemporary peacekeeping challenges.

As one of the largest and most consistent contributors to UN missions, India is convening this Conclave to provide a high-level forum for sharing best practices, fostering common understanding and creating a collaborative approach to chart out the future trajectory of peacekeeping. The event underscores India’s enduring commitment to global stability and reflects its ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.