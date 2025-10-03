Army Chief Dwivedi warns Pakistan against any future misadventure

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 9:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A AKHTER

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan that if it attempts any new hostility, it will have to choose between remaining in geography or becoming history. General Dwivedi made these remarks today while addressing troops at an Army post in the border village of 22 MD, near Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

The Army Chief added that the primary success of Operation Sindoor was the destruction of 9 locations used by terrorist groups in Pakistan.

The Army Chief emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally named the operation Sindoor, highlighting its significance. General Dwivedi concluded with a stern warning to Pakistan. During the event, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also honoured three officers and several jawans for their outstanding work during Operation Sindoor.

The Army Chief emphasised that India is fully prepared for “Sindoor 2.0”, making it clear that any future action would be harsher than the earlier operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. “If Pakistan wants to continue its existence geographically, it must abandon state-sponsored terrorism. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0,” he said.

Recalling the May 7 offensive, General Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a watershed moment in India’s counter-terror campaign.

The Ministry of Defence had earlier stated that India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including high-impact air operations on the Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan air bases.

Calling Operation Sindoor “a part of our lives,” General Dwivedi said the operation, named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated to women, would forever remain etched in the memory of the armed forces. “Whenever a woman applies sindoor, she remembers the uniformed men who guard the nation’s borders,” he added.

During his visit to forward areas, including Bikaner Military Station, the Army Chief reviewed the operational readiness of troops. “The motive behind my visit here was to see our preparedness if Operation Sindoor 2.0 takes place. I am confident that if we get the chance, we are fully prepared. The results will certainly be in our favour,” he said.

He also honoured three personnel for their courage in Operation Sindoor – Commandant Prabhakar Singh of the 140th Battalion, BSF, Major Ritesh Kumar of the Rajputana Rifles, and Havildar Mohit Gera. “These men represent the courage and determination of the Indian Armed Forces,” he said.