India and China agree to resume direct air services by late October

Oct 2, 2025

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services connecting designated points in both countries by late October. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services and on a revised Air Services Agreement. This has been done since earlier this year as part of Government’s approach towards gradual normalization of relations between India and China. Following these discussions, the decision to resume direct air services connecting has been taken, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria. EThe xternal Affairs Ministry said this agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

