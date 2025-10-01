The Indian Awaaz

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff Marks 25th Raising Day

Oct 1, 2025

Oct 1, 2025

AMN

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff celebrated its 25th Raising Day today. The Ministry of Defence said that Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has supported the creation of new joint military structures and contributed to initiatives aimed at establishing integrated theatre-level mechanisms. It added that the service has advanced the country’s preparedness in emerging domains such as cyber, artificial intelligence, and space.

In a social media post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings, saying that the Integrated Defence Staff has been a symbol of the country’s quest for jointness in defence planning and operational synergy. He said it is serving as a bridge between the Armed Forces and higher defence management. He said that its contribution in streamlining tri-service structures, promoting joint doctrines and strengthening cooperation with partner nations has enhanced preparedness to address emerging security challenges.

