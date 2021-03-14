Indian Army hand over possible malpractice case in selection procedures to CBI

WEB DESK

Indian Army has decided to hand over the case of a possible malpractice in selection procedures at one of the Services Selection Centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Army has said that based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible malpractice in selection procedures at a Services Selection Centre has come to light.

It added that since the scope of investigation involves multiple agencies, decision has been taken to hand over the case to the CBI. It further said that the Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in it’s recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates.