Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in Paris to prepare for securing the remaining two Tokyo Games berths when they compete in the final Olympic qualification tournament from June 17-20 in the French Capital.

Recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Madhu Vedwan along with Ms.Purnima Mahato , Mr. Mim Bahadur Gurung (Coaches), Physiotherapist, Psychologist and one masseuse left on 5th June, to attend 10-day quarantine prior to take part in the Final Qualification Tournament (FQT).

The tournament will be followed by World Cup Stage-3 from June 21-27, at the same venue, where the Indians are expected to test their preparations for the Olympics.

“The women archers have settled down at the Vichy Sports Complex, about four hours’ drive from Paris,” Archery Association of India (AAI) said in a media release on Tuesday.

It said that the men’s recurve and the compound teams in both the men’s and women’s section would board the flight to Paris in the early hours of Wednesday to compete in the World Cup Stage-3.

The men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, has already secured three quota places by virtue of their team silver at the World Championships in the Netherlands.

As far as women archers are concerned Deepika has bagged the quota, Ankita and reigning under-18 world champion Komalika will attempt to augment country’s women’s quota for the Olympics from one to a full three in Paris. .

President of Archery Association of India Arjun Munda exuded confidence that women archers will secure remaining two berths also bring laurels and glory for the country at the World Cup Stage-3 too.

‘ Our team ranked first in the medal tally and could manager to bring four out of possible five medals at the World Cup Stage-1- Guatemala. If Archers continue to shoot the way they have been doing recently, we will surely qualify for the Olympics.”

“Have faith in yourself and work hard. Always be optimistic and never give up. You will surely reach your destination. Each and every one of you has gone through blood, sweat, and tears to reach where you are now. It’s time to prove the results of your rigorous training.’’ Mr Munda added