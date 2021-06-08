Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jun 2021 07:43:31      انڈین آواز

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in Paris to prepare for securing the remaining two Tokyo Games berths when they compete in the final Olympic qualification tournament from June 17-20 in the French Capital.

Recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Madhu Vedwan along with Ms.Purnima Mahato , Mr. Mim Bahadur Gurung (Coaches), Physiotherapist, Psychologist and one masseuse left on 5th June, to attend 10-day quarantine prior to take part in the Final Qualification Tournament (FQT).

The tournament will be followed by World Cup Stage-3 from June 21-27, at the same venue, where the Indians are expected to test their preparations for the Olympics.

“The women archers have settled down at the Vichy Sports Complex, about four hours’ drive from Paris,” Archery Association of India (AAI) said in a media release on Tuesday.

It said that the men’s recurve and the compound teams in both the men’s and women’s section would board the flight to Paris in the early hours of Wednesday to compete in the World Cup Stage-3.

The men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, has already secured three quota places by virtue of their team silver at the World Championships in the Netherlands.

As far as women archers are concerned Deepika has bagged the quota, Ankita and reigning under-18 world champion Komalika will attempt to augment country’s women’s quota for the Olympics from one to a full three in Paris. .

President of Archery Association of India Arjun Munda exuded confidence that women archers will secure remaining two berths also bring laurels and glory for the country at the World Cup Stage-3 too.
‘ Our team ranked first in the medal tally and could manager to bring four out of possible five medals at the World Cup Stage-1- Guatemala. If Archers continue to shoot the way they have been doing recently, we will surely qualify for the Olympics.”

“Have faith in yourself and work hard. Always be optimistic and never give up. You will surely reach your destination. Each and every one of you has gone through blood, sweat, and tears to reach where you are now. It’s time to prove the results of your rigorous training.’’ Mr Munda added

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

7-member Indian Swimming squad to take part in Olympic Qualifying events in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 7-member Swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will ta ...

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in P ...

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz