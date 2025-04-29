Indian and U.S. officials hold Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks in Washington

AMN / WEB DESK

As part of ongoing discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, representatives of India’s Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative met in Washington, D.C. from 23-25 April 2025. This follows earlier bilateral discussions held in March, 2025 in New Delhi.

During the meetings in Washington, D.C., the team had fruitful discussions on wide ranging subjects covering tariff and non-tariff matters. The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by Fall of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins. While productive Sectoral expert level engagements have taken place through the virtual format, in-person Sectoral engagements are planned from end May.

The productive discussions are part of bilateral efforts in line with Leaders’ Statement of February 2025 to enhance and expand India-U.S. economic ties and supply chain integration through the Bilateral Trade Agreement.