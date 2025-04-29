Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

TRAI releases Pre-Consultation Paper on“Review of Tariff for DLCs”

Apr 29, 2025


The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a Pre-Consultation Paper on “Review of Tariff for Domestic Leased Circuits (DLCs)” seeking inputs from stakeholders.

To facilitate this review, the Authority invites all stakeholders to participate in the present pre-consultation process by submitting relevant issues, concerns and suggestions pertaining to the existing ceiling tariff of Domestic Leased Circuits.

Written comments on the Pre-Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by 19th May 2025. Inputs/Comments received from stakeholders would be analysed and considered by the Authority to examine the need for a review of DLC tariffs.

The comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form at [email protected]. For any clarification / information Shri Vijay Kumar, Advisor (Financial & Economic Analysis), TRAI, may be contacted at Telephone No. +91-11-20907773.

