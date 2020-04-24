Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

Indian-American NGO raises 1 mn US Dollars to fight hunger in India

WEB DESK

An Indian-American NGO has raised one million US Dollars to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the Corona virus pandemic. This translates to 47,00,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 1,06,000 migrant workers in India that will last them seven to 10 days, said M R Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of the Board of NGO Indiaspora.

It was a volunteer group in San Jose, California that made the last donation of 5,000 US Dollars after which the campaign fund crossed one million US Dollars.

The money raised by Indiaspora through its ‘ChaloGive for COVID-19’ online campaign will be used to provide relief directly to vulnerable population in both the countries. Contributions given are sent to two beneficiary organizations, Feeding America in the US and Goonj in India.

ChaloGive for COVID-19 is the second online campaign by Indiaspora. Its inaugural campaign was launched on 2nd of October last year on the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and concluded on 8th of October.

It highlighted more than 20 organizations with successful track records in areas of poverty alleviation and empowerment, health and education

