Singapore reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases

WEB DESK

Singapore yesterday reported 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 of which are foreign workers, including Indian nationals, mostly working in labour-intensive industries and living in packed dormitories.

This is the fourth day in a row that Singapore has reported a daily increase of more than 1,000 cases. Of the 1,037 new cases, 1,012 are foreign workers. The city-state has recorded a total of 11,178 Corona virus infections since the disease broke out here earlier this year. Twelve people have died of COVID-19 related illness.

As of 19th of April, more than 1,600 Indian nationals in Singapore have been diagnosed with COVID-19, reported The Straits Times today.

A total of 982 of the day’s cases were linked to work permit holders residing in dormitories while another 30 were linked to work permit holders staying outside of dormitories.