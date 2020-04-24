Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2020 06:05:50      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

UAE: 518 new cases detected as 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted over 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 518 new cases among various nationalities. The total number of cases in the UAE has now reached 8,756.

The UAE Health Ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 patients after receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,637. The death of four patients was also announced. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 56.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia yesterday recorded 1,158 new Corona virus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,930, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The ministry also announced seven more deaths and 113 new recoveries, raising the total number of fatalities to 121 and recoveries to 1,925.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!