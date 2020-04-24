UAE: 518 new cases detected as 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests

WEB DESK

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted over 29,000 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 518 new cases among various nationalities. The total number of cases in the UAE has now reached 8,756.

The UAE Health Ministry also announced the full recovery of 91 patients after receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,637. The death of four patients was also announced. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 56.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia yesterday recorded 1,158 new Corona virus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,930, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The ministry also announced seven more deaths and 113 new recoveries, raising the total number of fatalities to 121 and recoveries to 1,925.