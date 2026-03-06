The Indian Awaaz

Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI Jet Crashes in Assam, 2 killed

Mar 6, 2026

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet crashed at Inglong Ekopi Hill in Bokajan Sub Division of the Karbi Anglong district during a routine training mission approximately 60 km from Jorhat Air Base in Assam, . The aircraft, which took off from Jorhat air base 47 squadron, lost radar contact at 7:42 pm yesterday. Locals of the Chokihola village of the Bokajan sub-division were the first to locate the crash position and reached the crashed site and recovered the two dead bodies of the pilot.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today expressed grief over the loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar in the tragic Su-30 crash. Sukhoi- 30MKI fighter jet crashed at Inglong Ekopi Hill in Bokajan Sub Division of Karbi Anglong district during a routine training mission approximately 60 km from Jorhat Air Base yesterday. In a social media post, Mr Singh said that the courage and service of the officers will always be remembered with pride and gratitude. Reaffirming that the nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, the Minister extended his condolences to the grieving families.

