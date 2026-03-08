Indian Army Organises ‘Veterans Samman Sampark Rally’ in Nagpur

Last Updated on March 8, 2026 9:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Army organised a “Veterans Samman Sampark Rally” today at the Kavi Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur, under the guidance of Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub-Area.

Ex-servicemen from Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and Wardha districts participated in the rally.

The initiative aimed to understand the grievances of veterans and provide them with information about various welfare schemes offered by the Armed Forces as well as the Central and State governments.