Ministry of Defence releases Manual of Security Instructions 2026 to strengthen security protocols

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Ministry of Defence has released the Manual of Security Instructions 2026 to strengthen security protocols within the Ministry. The manual was released by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at a function held in New Delhi Mondy.

The comprehensive document outlines detailed security guidelines for officials and security personnel of the Ministry. It will be updated periodically to address the evolving security environment and emerging threats.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Singh emphasised the need for strict adherence to security discipline in view of changing security challenges. He said all officers and security personnel must rigorously follow the prescribed security procedures to ensure a secure working environment within the Ministry.

The Defence Secretary also appreciated the efforts of the Security Office of the Ministry for preparing the detailed guidelines and called for their effective implementation. He expressed confidence that the new manual will further strengthen the security framework of the Ministry.