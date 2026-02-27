DRDO conducts successful flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 11:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three successive flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. These tests were carried out to revalidate the capability of VSHORADS missile system in neutralising high-speed threats flying at varying speed, range, and altitude.

During all the flight-tests, the missiles intercepted and destroyed the high-speed aerial targets mimicking enemy aircraft in various threat scenarios meeting all extreme engagement points. The tests were carried out in final deployment configuration, where target acquisition & missile firing were carried out by field operators.

The flight data captured by various range instruments like Telemetry, Electro-Optical Tracking System and Radars deployed by ITR, Chandipur, validated the effectiveness of VSHORADS against a wide range of aerial threats. These user validation flight-trials were carried out in the presence of the representatives of Joint Forces along with senior officials from DRDO and development cum production partners.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Center Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Development cum Production Partners. The missile system has the capability to meet the needs of all the three branches of the Armed Forces, viz. Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the industries for the successful flight-tests of the system. He stated that the three consecutive successive flight-trials of VSHORADS is a great success, and the system can soon be inducted into armed forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team involved in design and development of the system, Armed Forces, and industry partners.