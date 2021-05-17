India witnessing declining trend in fresh cases of COVID-19 cases: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Staff Reporter

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the country is witnessing a declining trend in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases. He said, after the gap of 26 days, less than three lakh new cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours. He was speaking at the 26th Group of Ministers meeting today.

On the vaccination drive in the country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, over 18.29 crore beneficiaries have been administered the COVID vaccine doses in the country so far. He said, based on the deliberations made with the various stakeholders, it has been projected that the country would have procured 51 crore vaccine doses between January and July of this year. He further said, over two billion doses of COVID vaccine would be available for the country by the end of December this year. He said, this would be sufficient to vaccinate every beneficiary above the age of 18 years.