India will not rest till terrorism is uprooted: PM Modi

‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing begins

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the world needs to unite against all kinds of covert and overt backing of terrorism as certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy.

Mr Modi asserted that India would not rest till terrorism is uprooted. He said the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy.

Addressing the third No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing here today, Mr. Modi stressed that there must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism.

On terror financing, the Prime Minister said it is well known that terrorist groups get money through several sources and one source is state support. Saying that the intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens, Mr. Modi highlighted that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action.

He called for uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach to defeat terrorism and said joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition help the fight against terror.

The Prime Minister also said action against organised crime extremely important in fight against terrorism. Mr. Modi added that it is important that the countries jointly address the problem of radicalisation and extremism and anyone who supports radicalisation should have no place in any country.

The Prime Minister said, it is significant that this conference is happening in India. The country faced the horror of terror over decades and lost thousand of lives due to terror attack but the country fought bravely. He said, dynamics of terrorism is changing as rapidly evolving technology present challenges as well as solution to deal with menace of terrorism.

Mr. Modi also said, Dark Net and private currencies have posed new challenges before the security apparatus. He said, technology should not be demonised. He said, technology must be used to track, trace and tackle terrorism.

The two-day conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on effectiveness of the international regime on Counter-Terrorism Financing. It will enhance the global cooperation to restrict the sources of terror financing.

Over 70 countries and 450 delegates are participating in the conference including Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force Heads of Delegations.

Deliberations in the Conference will be held in four sessions. These will focus on Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing, Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism, Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing and International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing.

The first session on Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.