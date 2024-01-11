India will be a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

AMN/ WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India will become a 30 trillion dollar economy by 2047. Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, she said the country will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2028. Ms Sitaraman said, India has received 919 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment in 23 years till 2023. Of this, 65 percent of the investments came in the last nine years. She also praised the contribution of Gujarat as a Growth engine of the country with more than 8 percent contribution to the country’s GDP.

Speaking on the occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the PM Gatishakti initiative is emerging as a global benchmark for integrated & seamless multi-modal connectivity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that India has exchanged four MOUs with the UAE at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. These MoUs are related to Investment cooperation in innovative health care, renewable energy, food parks, and logistics cooperation.