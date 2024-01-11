इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2024 01:43:57      انڈین آواز

China’s perspective towards India changed drastically as India has emerged as a ‘strategic power’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh has said that Beijing’s perspective towards New Delhi has changed drastically as India has emerged as a ‘strategic power’. He was reacting to a recently published article in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times, praising India’s growth story and its rising global stature. The article is a ringing affirmation of the changing Chinese perspective on India. Addressing a community reception at the India House in London, Mr Rajnath Singh said, it seems the Chinese government has come to accept our economic and foreign policies, as well as our changing strategic interests.

Mr. Singh also said that India doesn’t see anyone as an enemy but the world is aware that the relationship between India and China is currently under strain. However, India wishes to cultivate good ties with all our neighbours and countries across the globe, he added.

The Global Times, which is a mouthpiece for China, published an article with the headline ‘What I see about Bharat narrative in India’, written by Zhang Jiadong, the Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University. Zhang noted the tremendous changes in India’s domestic and foreign situation over the past four years. He observed that India, in less than a decade, has shifted from multi-balancing to multi-alignment and is rapidly transforming into a pole in the multipolar world.

