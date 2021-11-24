US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
India, US to take economic relationship to next high level

India and United States reaffirmed their commitment to take economic relationship between the two countries to the next high level.

India and the United States held the 12th Ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was held with a view to advancing the goal, to develop an ambitious, shared vision for the future of the trade relationship, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at their meeting on 24th of September this year.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai co-chaired the TPF meeting. The two leaders underlined the importance of integrating the two economies across sectors to harness the untapped potential of the relationship.

They recognized the importance of engaging in collaborative discussion on the full range of existing and emerging issues affecting trade relationship. In this regard, TPF could be the major platform for collaboration and cooperation in trade matters, resolve bilateral trade concerns and explore important, emerging trade policy issues.

