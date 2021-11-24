Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for 4-months

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for another four months. Briefing reporters in New Delhi after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, the 5th Phase of this scheme has been extended from December 2021 till March 2022. He said, the food grain under this phase will entail an estimated additional food subsidy of over 53 thousand 344 crore rupees.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. Under the scheme food grain at five kilogram per person per month free of cost to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.