Noida International Airport to be logistics gateway of Northern India: PM

BY ADITYA RAJ DAS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh will play an instrumental role in the development of the area. Terming the new Airport, the logistics gateway of Northern India, Mr. Modi said, it will make the entire region a powerful reflection of the National Gati-Shakti Master Plan. He said, this airport will become the major centre of the maintenance of the airplanes and it will also fulfill the vision of building an integrated multi-model cargo hub.

Speaking after laying down foundation of the airport, Prime Minister said, better roads, better rail networks and better airports are not just infrastructure projects, but they transform the entire region by transforming people’s lives.

He added this airport will change the economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh especially the western part of the state. He said, this airport will not only provide tremendous employment opportunities to the people, but will also play a vital role in increasing the export from this region.

Attacking the previous governments for ignoring the development of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Modi said, they always showed false dreams to the people of the state. He said, Uttar Pradesh is scaling a new height of development under the present BJP Government and making a significant mark in the national and international arena. He said, after the seven decades of independence, Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and several State Ministers were present during the occasion. While addressing at the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, Noida International Airport at Jewar will play a major role in the development of western Uttar Pradesh. He said it will create immense employment opportunities for the people.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this airport will attract investments worth 60 thousand crore rupees after becoming operational. He said, over lakh employment opportunities will be generated with the operationalization of this airport. He said, 62 new airports have been made so far in the last seven years under the present government.

Our correspondent reports that the development of this Greenfield airport will boost domestic and international air connectivity and help in transforming the adjoining areas by attracting huge investment opportunities.

This airport will play a critical role in the development of Uttar Pradesh by making it a major manufacturing and service sector hub. It has been projected that tremendous employment opportunities will be generated with the rapid industrial and service sector growth in the region. The Jewar airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India having a multi-modal cargo hub.

The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes in the coming years. The proposed site is close to major tourist attractions like Agra, Vrindavan, Mathura which will facilitate the tourism sector. Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. The first phase of the development of the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at the cost of over 10 thousand crore rupees.