Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
India’s GDP growth rebounds to 20.1% in Q1 on low base
U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan as final evacuation flight leave Kabul
Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2021 12:17:40      انڈین آواز

India, US sign Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent

India and US have signed Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. This is a significant step towards deepening defence technology cooperation between both the countries. The Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) under the Joint Working Group Air Systems in the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

The main aim of DTTI is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for Indian and US military forces. Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies have been established for focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces, are the principal organisations for execution of Project Agreement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be strengthened to extend greater support to athletes: Anurag Thakur

 Harpal Singh Bedi Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that his ministry will continu ...

A lot of potentials still to be unlocked and displayed: Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Chief coach Graham Reid has exhorted the Indian hockey team to raise the bar saying "Bron ...

Eagerly awaiting for the start of the second half of IPL: Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' star batsman Shreyas Iyer , who was out of action in the first half of th ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz