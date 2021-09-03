India, US sign Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

By A Correspondent

India and US have signed Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. This is a significant step towards deepening defence technology cooperation between both the countries. The Project Agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) under the Joint Working Group Air Systems in the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI).

The main aim of DTTI is to bring sustained leadership focus to promote collaborative technology exchange and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for Indian and US military forces. Under DTTI, Joint Working Groups on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies have been established for focus on mutually agreed projects in respective domains.

The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) at DRDO and the Aerospace Systems Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), along with the Indian and US Air Forces, are the principal organisations for execution of Project Agreement.