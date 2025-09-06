India, US have special relationship, nothing to worry about ties between two countries: Trump

AMN / WEB DESK

In new twist to recent estranged ties, the US President Donald Trump on Friday said that India and the United States have a special relationship and there’s nothing to worry about the ties between the two countries.

Talking to media persons in Washington last night, US President said, PM Narendra Modi is a great Prime Minister and he will always be friends with Mr Modi. Mr Trump, however, said, he is very disappointed that India would be buying “so much oil” from Russia.

The US President was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India.

Mr Trump’s positive remarks on ties with India come shortly after he had posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

US President’s post on social media came days after the bonhomie among PM Modi, Russian President Putin and Chinese leader Xi at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

To a question on how trade talks are going with India and other countries, Mr Trump said, they are going great with all of them. Earlier, US President sharply criticised the European Union for its whopping 3.5 billion dollar fine on American tech giant Google.

European Commission has announced a fine on Google for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising technology (adtech) sector.