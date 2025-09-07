The Indian Awaaz

Modi, Macron Hold Talks on Ukraine Conflict, Global Cooperation

Sep 6, 2025

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and other global issues in a telephonic conversation. Mr. Modi reiterated India’s consistent stand in favor of a peaceful resolution and the early restoration of stability.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, with Mr. Modi emphasizing that the India–France Strategic Partnership will remain central to fostering peace and stability worldwide. He thanked President Macron for accepting India’s invitation to attend the AI Impact Summit scheduled for February next year.

The conversation comes shortly after Mr. Modi’s interactions with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where discussions also centered on Ukraine, the India–EU free trade agreement, and the implementation of the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). Both sides underlined the importance of strengthening their strategic partnerships to uphold a rules-based global order.

