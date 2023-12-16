India urges UN to adopt policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorists and their sponsors

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, yesterday urged the UN to take zero-tolerance measures against terrorist organisations and those who fund them. While addressing the UNSC Open Debate on Small Arms in New York, she stated that the illicit traffic of small arms and light weapons and related ammunition is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups.

M. Kamboj said the increase in volume and the quality of the arsenal acquired by such terrorist organisations is a reminder that they enjoy the support and sponsorship of states.

Ms Kamboj also highlighted India’s efforts to control the export of all munitions and related items and shared India’s participation in the Wassenaar Arrangement.

India, accordingly, supports the redoubling of efforts at the national and global levels to strengthen the implementation of the UN Programme of Action and the international tracing instrument, including through national legislative measures and enforcement, exporter controls information sharing and capacity building, she added.