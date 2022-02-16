FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2022 05:30:45      انڈین آواز

India to increase flights between India and Ukraine: Sources

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory yesterday for Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Embassy continues to monitor developments. Official Sources said, they are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine and their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India. The sources said, discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine. Control Rooms in the Embassy as well as in the Ministry of External Affairs are being set up to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta.   ...

Leh: Kharu team wins 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women

In Leh, Kharu team won the 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women. In an exciting match in NDS Indoor Ice ...

India overwhelms South Africa 10-2 for second time in FIH Hockey Pro League

By Harpal Singh Bedi Rattled by Saturday's shock defeat to France, India pumped in all their pent up frustr ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart