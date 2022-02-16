India to increase flights between India and Ukraine: Sources

By A Correspondent

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory yesterday for Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Embassy continues to monitor developments. Official Sources said, they are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine and their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India. The sources said, discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine. Control Rooms in the Embassy as well as in the Ministry of External Affairs are being set up to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India.