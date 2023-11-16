इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 04:00:45      انڈین آواز

India to host second Voice of Global South Summit in virtual format

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India is set to host the second Voice of Global South Summit on Friday in a virtual format. The summit would focus on sharing the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India’s Presidency with the countries of the Global South.

The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. The Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated toward the common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order. The summit will be structured into 10 sessions. The inaugural and concluding sessions will be at the Government level.

The sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ Session is Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust and that of the Concluding Leaders’ Session is Global South- Together for One Future.

The first edition of the Voice of Global South Summit was hosted by India in virtual format in the month of January this year. The summit brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart