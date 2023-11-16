India to host second Voice of Global South Summit in virtual format

AMN

India is set to host the second Voice of Global South Summit on Friday in a virtual format. The summit would focus on sharing the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India’s Presidency with the countries of the Global South.

The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. The Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated toward the common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order. The summit will be structured into 10 sessions. The inaugural and concluding sessions will be at the Government level.

The sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ Session is Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust and that of the Concluding Leaders’ Session is Global South- Together for One Future.

The first edition of the Voice of Global South Summit was hosted by India in virtual format in the month of January this year. The summit brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.