Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray writes to EC, asks whether changes made to code of conduct

Uddhav Thackeray reminded that the 1987 bypoll in the Vile Parle assembly constituency in Maharashtra was fought on the issue of Hindutva which led to the poll body revoking Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s voting rights.

Shiv Sena – UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Election Commission of India asking whether changes have been made to the code of conduct. While addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, he said that this inquiry was made to the Commission as a result of campaigning in the name of gods and religions in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and giving promises.
 
