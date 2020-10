WEB DESK

India will be deliver a Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy as part of defence cooperation.

This will be the first submarine of Myanmar Navy.

Briefing media, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, cooperation in the maritime domain is an important part of India’s enhanced engagement with Myanmar.

He said, it is in accordance with India’s vision of SAGAR and in line with build capacities and self-reliance in all the neighbouring countries.