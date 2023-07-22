India to achieve 50 % non-fossil installed electric capacity by 2030: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance. He was addressing the G20 Energy Ministers Meet being held in Goa via video message today.

Welcoming the dignitaries to India, the Prime Minister said that any discussion about the future, sustainability, growth, and development is incomplete without mentioning energy. The Prime Minister informed that the nation plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030.



Earlier, India had pledged to produce 40 percent of its energy target through nonfossil fuels by 2030, but it was achieved as early as November 2020. Currently, India is contributing 43.6 percent of energy from non-fossil sources in its total energy mix. After this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a higher target at COP26 Glasgow in the UK to achieve 500 gigawatts of power from non-fossil fuels by 2030.



The Prime Minister said that even though every nation has a different reality and pathway for energy transition, the goals of every country are the same. Throwing light on India’s efforts in green growth and energy transition, he pointed out that India is the most populated nation and the fastest-growing large economy in the world and yet is strongly moving towards its climate commitments. Prime Minister expressed delight that the Working Group delegates got a chance to witness the level and scale of India’s commitment to clean energy by visiting the Pavagada Solar Park and Modhera Solar Village.

The Prime Minister said that the world looks up to the G20 group to advance sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive, and clean energy transitions. The Prime Minister also suggested strengthening collaboration on the ‘fuels for the future’ and remarked that the ‘High-level Principles on Hydrogen’ are a step in the right direction. He extended an invitation to all participating nations to join the Green Grids Initiative – ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ of the International Solar Alliance.

The Prime Minister emphasised that our thoughts and actions must always help preserve our ‘One Earth’, protect the interests of our ‘One Family’, and move towards a Green ‘One Future’ no matter how we transition.