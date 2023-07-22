इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2023 03:21:14      انڈین آواز
Maharashtra: 25 killed due to landslide in Raigad; Rescue operation underway

The death toll in the Raigad’s landslide incident has risen to 25. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed their search and rescue operation early this morning today. The rescue operations were suspended yesterday evening due to inclement weather conditions. Incessant rainfall triggered a massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad, Maharashtra on Wednesday midnight. 

Four teams of the NDRF with the canine squad and advanced equipment have been conducting rescue operations at the site in coordination with the State Administration, Police, and the TDRF. A base camp has been set up to provide necessary medical aid and other facilities. In light of the incident, the State government has decided to shift citizens from landslide-prone areas to safer resettlements. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the City and Industrial Development Corporation – CIDCO has been assigned the job of constructing permanent homes for all the 48 affected families of Irshalwadi.

