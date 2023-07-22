Govt committed to provide maximum employment opportunities to young talents: PM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Government is committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the young talents of the country.

Before distributing appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela today, Mr Modi in a tweet said, the employment fairs have created an important identity for themselves.

He also informed that in the next episode of this fair, today at 10.30 am, the government will have the privilege of distributing more than 70,000 appointment letters through video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories supporting this initiative.