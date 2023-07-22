इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2023 03:21:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt committed to provide maximum employment opportunities to young talents: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Government is committed to providing maximum employment opportunities to the young talents of the country.

Before distributing appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela today, Mr Modi in a tweet said,  the employment fairs have created an important identity for themselves.

He also informed that in the next episode of this fair, today at 10.30 am, the government will have the privilege of distributing more than 70,000 appointment letters through video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories supporting this initiative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart