Amit Shah inaugurates Aviation Security Control Center of CISF

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC) of the Central Industrial Security Force at the Mahipalpur campus in New Delhi on Saturday. The Aviation Security Control Centre will have four components including Communication and Monitoring Centre, Incident Management Centre, Aviation Research Centre and Data Centre. Director General, Central Industrial Security Force Sheel Vardhan Singh and several senior officers of the force were also present on the occasion.