4 officials of Tihar jail suspended over physical appearance of Yasin Malik in SC

Despite a ban on the physical production of Yasin Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in a terror funding case, appeared in the Supreme Court under police escort on Friday

WEB DESK

Delhi prison authorities have suspended four officials of Tihar Jail in connection with the physical appearance of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and terror-funding case convict Yasin Malik in Supreme Court, citing serious security lapse on the part of some officials.



The suspended officials include one deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents, and a head warden. Malik, who is in Tihar jail following his conviction and life sentence in a terror funding case, was brought to the Apex court premises in a prison van without the court’s permission. A senior official in Delhi Prison Department said that a detailed inquiry into the matter has been ordered to fix the responsibility of erring officials. He added that prima facie, these four officials have been found responsible for Malik’s physical production before the top court.

Malik had arrived at the Court to appear in an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, challenging a September 2022 order passed by a TADA court in Jammu, which required his personal presence in the trial relating to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar in 1990 and the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.