इंडियन आवाज़     06 Aug 2022 10:53:26      انڈین آواز

India Slams OIC, Says Its Statements On J&K, Article 370 Abrogation ‘Reeks Of Bigotry’

AMN / New Delhi

India on Friday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its latest statement on Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 and said the organistan’s remarks “reeks of bigotry”.

In a strong reaction, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a “communal agenda being pursued through terrorism”.

On August 5, 2022, the third anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its bifurcation, the OIC called on the international community to take steps to resolve the “dispute” in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

“The statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir today reeks of bigotry,” Bagchi said, according to a PTI report.

Bagchi further stated that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir “is and will remain an integral and inalienable” part of India.

“As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development,” Bagchi said.

“The OIC General Secretariat, however, continues to issue statements on Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and notorious promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism,” he said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

“Such statements only expose the OIC as an organization devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism,” he added.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue and in spite of India issuing statements that it is an internal matter.

The neighbouring country stepped up an anti-India campaign after New Delhi announced in on August 5, 2019, its decision to abrogate article 370 and withdraw the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

