India sends medical supplies as humanitarian assistance to Lebanon

AMN

India has dispatched the first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies today for the humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, as Israel continues its strikes against terrorist group Hezbollah. A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent.

The consignment comprises a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anesthetics. India also sent the first consignment of 12 hemo-dialysis machines with portable RO units departed from Pipavav for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.