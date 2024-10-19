Trade dynamics between India-Sri Lanka have immense potential: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath has said that trade dynamics between India and Sri Lanka have immense potential in the future. He recalled the generous assistance extended by India to the island nation during the economic crisis.

The minister made the remarks at the commemorative dinner to mark the 78th year of India’s independence. The event was organised by the Sri Lanka India Society in Colombo. On the occasion, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said that the bilateral relations between the two countries have progressed to a point where it is not possible to think of living apart.