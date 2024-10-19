THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trade dynamics between India-Sri Lanka have immense potential: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Oct 19, 2024

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath has said that trade dynamics between India and Sri Lanka have immense potential in the future. He recalled the generous assistance extended by India to the island nation during the economic crisis.

The minister made the remarks at the commemorative dinner to mark the 78th year of India’s independence. The event was organised by the Sri Lanka India Society in Colombo. On the occasion, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha said that the bilateral relations between the two countries have progressed to a point where it is not possible to think of living apart.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India sends medical supplies as humanitarian assistance to Lebanon

Oct 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu holds bilateral talks with her Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera

Oct 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar killed in Rafah during encounter with Israeli forces

Oct 18, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Russia to attend BRICS summit in Kazan next week

October 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi court grants bail to Satyendar Jain after 18 months in jail

October 19, 2024
HINDI SECTION

दो साल बाद सत्येंद्र जैन जेल से रिहा, बोले- काम रोकने को किया अरेस्ट

October 19, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India sends medical supplies as humanitarian assistance to Lebanon

October 19, 2024