President Murmu holds bilateral talks with her Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera

Oct 18, 2024

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu, on the second day of her visit to Malawi as part of her trip to three African nations, held bilateral meetings with her counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera, today. Four MoUs were signed between India and Malawi after delegation-level talks.

India and Malawi had signed 4 important MoUs for cooperation in the fields of sports, youth matters, pharmaceuticals, and art and culture.As a goodwill gesture, India is giving 1000 metric tonnes of rice and Bhabhatron cancer treatment machines to Malawi. President Droupadi Murmu had also announced to open a permanent artificial limb replacement centre in Malawi.

Secretary MEA, Ministry of External Affairs, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, briefing the media on the President’s visit to Malawi, said that this visit had added a new chapter to the historic Indo-Malwian relationship. The bilateral and delegation-level talks had reaffirmed the strong commitment of both nations towards the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the visit will conclude tomorrow as the President will leave for New Delhi from Malawi. The President is scheduled to visit the Sree Radha Krishna Mandir and the famous Malawi Lake tomorrow.

