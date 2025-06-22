Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

India scripts historic finish at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships with double team titles

Jun 22, 2025
India’s young wrestlers delivered a stellar performance on the final day of the Under-23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam, winning six medals in men’s freestyle. Five wrestlers, Nikhil, Sujeet, Jaideep, Chander Mohan, and Sachin, clinched gold. India also topped the team rankings in men’s freestyle and won the women’s freestyle team title, marking a historic finish at the continental event.

Indian women wrestlers won the team title at the Under-23 Asian Championship by winning a medal in each of the 10 categories, including four gold and five silver in Vung Tau, Vietnam. Priyanshi Prajapat in 50kg category, Reena in 55kg category, Shrishti in 68kg and Priya in 76kg category sealed the top podium places. Five Indian women wrestlers settled for runner-up finishes.

