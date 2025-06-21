Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to https://theindianawaaz.com/home/

Jun 21, 2025
Delhi CM unveils Logo & Mascot of World Para Athletics Championship

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today unveiled Logo, Mascot and flags off 100 days to go countdown for New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in National Capital. Addressing the Gathering, Ms Gupta said, over 100 countries and more than 2500 athletes are participating in the sporting event. She added that the Government will ensure that this event becomes a landmark for inclusivity and excellence.
The 12th edition of World Para Athletics Championships will be the largest ever para athletics event in the country bringing world’s best athletes. The sporting event will be held from 26th September to 5th October at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

