India all out for 471 on day 2; Pant surpasses Dhoni with 7th test century

Jun 22, 2025
In Test Cricket, India were all out for 471 in the first innings against England on the second day of the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley in Leeds.

Earlier, India resumed its first innings at the overnight score of 359 for 3 on the second day of the match. Put into bat first, the visitors initially looked in full control of the match with brilliant centuries by the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant. But the hosts claimed quick wickets to restrict the visitors to an achievable target.

With this century, Rishabh Pant went past MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket, bringing up his seventh today.

For the hosts, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue scalped 4 wickets each.

