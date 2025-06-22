Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

Delhi CM, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flag off Olympic Day Run in Delhi

Jun 22, 2025
Staff Reporter

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the Olympic Day Run from JLN Stadium in the national capital this morning in the presence of the President of the Indian Olympic Association P T Usha.

Later, speaking to the media, Mrs Gupta said, the Olympic Day celebration and run in Delhi brought immense joy, as thousands of Delhi residents participated enthusiastically. She said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is continuously progressing towards better sports infrastructure and facilities for athletes. The Chief Minister said, Delhi and the entire country are fully prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games. She hoped that the global community would grant this honour, and India would organise the Sports extravaganza with full dedication.

The Olympic Day Run was held under the IOC’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign, promoting fitness and inclusivity. The event saw enthusiastic participation citywide. Later, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya led the Fit India Sunday on Cycle campaign, promoting fitness and environmental awareness.

