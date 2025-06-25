Final day thriller looms as England need 350 more to win leeds Test against India

Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch

The final day of the first Test between India and England at Leeds is perfectly poised for a thrilling finish. Chasing a target of 371 runs set by India, England were 21 without loss at stumps on Day 4. They now need 350 more runs on the final day, while India must take all 10 wickets to win the match. With all three results still possible, India will bank on their bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, to secure a positive outcome. However, rain in the forecast could play spoilsport at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 364 in their second innings, following a late collapse in the final session. The innings featured outstanding centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul scored 137, while Pant made 118. For England, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse took three wickets each.

Pant also made history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score two centuries in a single Test match, having also scored 134 in the first innings.

In their first innings, England posted 465 in response to India’s 471.